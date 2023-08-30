1839 Iron Point Road, Suite 140, Folsom • 916-616-0874
Wendi-Mae Davis has been in the real estate business for 34 years and earned her brokers license in 2004. Have been serving our local Communities, here in EDC, for 22 years.
2) My father passed away when I was 15. We lost our family home, shortly thereafter…
My mother did not understand how to “fix” what was happening, or if she even could fix it…I vowed to myself-then and there, that I would never be in that situation-that I would never lose my home-that I would be sure to learn anything and everything I could-about Property ownership-most importantly-how to hold onto my primary investment…
-I Appreciated, the role the Realtor played, in making sense of it all to my mother-the way she partnered with her, from beginning to end-and beyond… even at my young age-I understood the importance of her role-I’ll never forget Miss Dolly Hingst…
She was my mom’s right hand, through the entire process-She took the stress out of the situation-and helped mom regain her dignity.
I realized, pretty quick-that I wanted to be just like her-to serve my Community the way my Mother was served…Sorry Mimi! I have re-written this 10 x-sending this off-so you have something to start/work with. I don’t know how to bullet point/shorten this.
I truly enjoy working with people/the public…to buy or sell a home is often the most important life event-one experiences-other than Marriage and having children-I take my part in the process seriously…
3.At the end of the day-I am a Professional problem solver, my goal is to create opportunity for those I serve, to partner with them in the process-to take the stress out of it-to make sure that those I serve, have true peace of mind. I think the “why” of this-is obvious...?
4.Best advice I have for a “newbie” albeit is an old adage-is to “listen twice as much as you speak”-is the only way they will truly be able to serve their client-as they deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.