What started in March will officially wrap up this Saturday when Placerville Speedway hosts its final championship point race of the season.
Track titlists will be crowned in winged 360 sprint cars, limited late models and pure stocks. Completing the card on Legends Night will be the always exciting Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.
Following Saturday’s event Placerville Speedway will get set for a bevy of special shows, including the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout on Labor Day weekend, the World of Outlaws on Sept. 16, Monster Trucks on Sept. 22 and 23 and the Hangtown 100 in November.
Thanks to sponsors Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Absolute Auto Glass, Motherlode Rock N Ready Mix and A.C. Towing and Transport, the winner of the winged 360 sprint car main event will walk away with a solid $4,850 this Saturday night.
The evening of racing will be Placerville Speedway's way of remembering CJ Humphreys, who the racing community lost back in February. A memorial lap and more will take place during opening ceremonies on. The longtime Rescue resident ranks fifth in all-time winged 360 sprint car victories at Placerville Speedway, having netted 25 career triumphs.
For the first time ever, Legends Night will also mark the grand finale of Western Sprint Tour Speedweek South.
Multi-time track champion Brian Crockett will make his return to Placerville Speedway and compete with the winged 360 sprint cars.
Crockett is the all-time leader when it comes to combined victories at the Placerville bullring, which includes 48 documented winged 410 sprint car triumphs and more than 100 total wins.
He’s also captured the most combined championships of any driver in the 58-year history of the quarter-mile. The 2020 campaign saw Crockett claim his 180th career win at the age of 64 in Cottage Grove, Ore. All in all, when people think of Placerville Speedway, they often point to Brian Crockett.
“It will be pretty cool to see Brian bring his winged 360 sprint car down for Legends Night,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “This show has been a lot of fun over the last few years and we can’t wait for it to occur this Saturday. Brian Crockett was the man throughout his days at the speedway and he’ll be one of several familiar faces scheduled to make an appearance."
Several names from days gone by will be in attendance with numerous vintage cars on display. The restored machines will also take some laps on the red clay for old times’ sake. Names such as Brian Crockett, Doug Gandy, Walt Carmichael, Richard Forsberg, Joe and Joey Magaruh, Steve Scott, Roger Kolb, George Turnboo and others will be part of the festivities.
The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3 p.m. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45 p.m. with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.
The Placerville Speedway is located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville. For more information on Placerville Speedway log onto placervillespeedway.com.
Speedway schedule
Sept. 2: Winged 360 sprint cars and wingless spec sprints | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout
Sept. 3: Winged 360 sprint cars and wingless spec sprints | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.