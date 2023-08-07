At Placerville Speedway's annual Carnett Clash Saturday the winged 360 sprint car feature started off with Placerville’s Shane Hopkins setting the pace up front. Clarksburg racer Justyn Cox assumed the runner-up spot on the opening lap and hounded the rear tail tank of Hopkins’ machine as last week’s winner Landon Brooks also joined the party.
Cox would then charge into the lead with 10 circuits complete, prior to a caution waving shortly after. Brooks had a right rear tire go flat that forced him into the work area during the slowdown. Nine-time track champ Andy Forsberg blasted into second and came hard after the leader following the restart
Forsberg spun out in turn four with just six laps to go. Tony Gomes, who was running third along with Shane Hopkins in sixth, were also caught up in the incident.
On the restart Cox held strong with Dylan Bloomfield trying to keep him within sight. Bloomfield looked to close the gap coming to the white flag, but the yellow lights flashed on for a stalled car in turns one and two.
The green, white, checkered restart saw Cox hit his marks to bring home the victory. Bloomfield came home in second for the second straight week.
Clovis youngster Dominic Gorden earned his first Placerville Speedway podium in third, with point leader Michael Faccinto in fourth and Wilton’s Ashlyn Rodriguez rounding out the top five. Ashton Torgerson, Gauge Garcia, Michael Pombo, Bubba Decaires and Stephen Ingraham made up the top 10.
A total of 27 winged sprint cars were on hand Saturday night. Faccinto began the evening by earning the fast time award with a lap of 11.085.
The 20-lap Carnett Clash feature for the limited late models saw Vacaville driver Paul Gugliomoni pick up a win in the division's first action since July 4.
Lincoln’s Dan Brown Jr. fought his way forward to challenge the leader over the waning stages, but Gugliomoni was too strong up front and crossed under the checkered flag.
Brown, Dan Jinkerson, Clark Gugliomoni and Ray Trimble completed the top five. Clark Gugliomoni also gave the leader everything he could handle at times in the race.
Nick Baldwin picked up the win in the pure stocks showcase.
Kenny Bernstein led the first few laps, before Tom Arbogast was able to slice his way by Bernstein on lap four. While Arbogast led the way he had a hungry pack of Kevin Jinkerson, Nick Baldwin and Dan Jinkerson duking it out for the runner-up spot.
Arbogast had been smoking heavily and slowed just prior to the conclusion, which saw Baldwin make the pass. Baldwin ended up taking the checkered flag over Dan Jinkerson, Arbogast, Kevin Jinkerson and Michael Murphy.
The Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association brought out a 27-car field with Fairfield’s Mike “Spanky” Grenert picking up the win.
As Grenert took the checkered flag he was followed across the line by Shawn Whitney, Mike Reeder, Ben Wiesz and Cody Shrum in the top-five.
Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Shrum, Kevin “Hollywood” Bender, Gage Meyers, Dan Geil and Kinser Endicott.
Placerville Speedway returns to action Saturday, Aug. 12, with Big Trophy Night.
