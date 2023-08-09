Placerville Speedway sets its sights on the final two championship point races of the season, which gets under way with Big Trophy Night Saturday.
Parking will be free of charge during the entire month of August at Placerville Speedway. Live music by Kyliana Mari will take place 4-6 p.m. in the shaded entertainment zone prior to the races
Winged 360 sprint cars, limited late models and pure stocks will all be vying for one of the 5-foot-tall trophies handed out to the winners. The mini truck division championship finale also takes place Saturday.
After last weekend’s action Hanford’s Michael Faccinto has extended his winged sprint car point lead to 49-markers heading into Saturday. The 33-year-old pilot continues to display stellar consistency, coming off his eighth top-five effort in 10 races. Modesto’s Tony Gomes will be gunning for victory after being involved in an accident last Saturday that wasn’t of his doing. Gomes leads the way with three wins this year.
Placerville’s Shane Hopkins has shown strength this season, especially as of late, and will be a favorite to park it in victory lane.
Wilton’s Ashlyn Rodriguez, Dunigan’s Luke Hayes, Napa’s Chris Masters, Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires and Shingle Springs' Justin Johnson round out the top 10 in points. Dylan Bloomfield has earned podium finishes each of the last two weeks and will be another hoping to end his night on the front stretch, as will nine-time track champ Andy Forsberg, who displayed immense speed last Saturday.
Limited late model champion Dan Jinkerson brings the point lead into the championship. The Diamond Springs wheelman picked off a trio of wins this year and will look to add a fourth Saturday.
Auburn’s Ray Trimble, Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot, Yuba City’s Rod Oliver and Matt Davis complete the top five in the standings. Dan Brown Jr. and Paul Gugliomoni will also be favorites. Saturday’s showcase will be the eighth limited late model event of the season.
With two events remaining Oakley’s Nick Baldwin possesses a 25-point advantage atop the pure stock standings. The four-time champion has scooped up five wins this year, including a thrilling triumph last weekend.
Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson has executed another solid season and ranks runner-up in points, followed by Camino’s Kenny Bernstein, who also displayed speed in 2023. Greenwood’s Chris D’angelo and Elk Grove’s Micky D’angelo round out the top five. Auburn’s Tom Arbogast suffered heartbreak last Saturday and looks for redemption.
Former mini truck champion Mike Miller of Placerville looks to bag a second Placerville Speedway title Saturday. He brings a 19-point lead over Paige Miller to to Big Trophy Night. Wyatt Lakin, Luke Costa and Brycen Bragg complete the top five.
The pit gate will open at noon and the pit meeting will be held at 4:45 p.m. Cars will be on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.
Placerville Speedway is located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville. For more information log onto placervillespeedway.com.
Speedway schedule
Aug. 26: Winged 360 sprint cars, limited late models, pure stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars| Legends Night/Western Sprint Tour NW Speedweek Finale
