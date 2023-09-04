El Dorado County high schools posted a 2-3 record over the weekend. 

The Oak Ridge Trojans were on the road playing a neutral site game in San Diego against the Madison Warhawks Friday afternoon. The game was Southern California’s Honor Bowl, a game dedicated to educating communities about patriotism and raising funds for wounded veterans. Oak Ridge’s varsity squad took home yet another nail-biting victory. Leading 22-14 with less than a minute to play, the Trojans gave up a touchdown but broke up a 2-point conversion with seconds left to play to secure a 22-20 victory over the Warhawks. Now 3-0, the Trojans will return to El Dorado County for the Northern California edition of the Honor Bowl to take on 1-1 Clayton Valley Charter at home Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. 

