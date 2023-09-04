El Dorado County high schools posted a 2-3 record over the weekend.
The Oak Ridge Trojans were on the road playing a neutral site game in San Diego against the Madison Warhawks Friday afternoon. The game was Southern California’s Honor Bowl, a game dedicated to educating communities about patriotism and raising funds for wounded veterans. Oak Ridge’s varsity squad took home yet another nail-biting victory. Leading 22-14 with less than a minute to play, the Trojans gave up a touchdown but broke up a 2-point conversion with seconds left to play to secure a 22-20 victory over the Warhawks. Now 3-0, the Trojans will return to El Dorado County for the Northern California edition of the Honor Bowl to take on 1-1 Clayton Valley Charter at home Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
The Ponderosa Bruins varsity squad got the weekend rolling early with a Thursday matchup on the road versus Bella Vista. The Bruins came out hot with receiver Caleb Smithee hauling in two touchdown catches in the first half. Pondo held a 22-7 lead over the Broncos with minutes to play in the third quarter. Bella Vista went on to rattle off three straight touchdowns to take a lead. Smithee and his squad wouldn’t go quietly as he housed a punt return touchdown that evened the score at 29 apiece. The Broncos iced the game on a rushing touchdown with less than a minute to play, taking a 36-29 victory over visiting Ponderosa. The now 1-2 Bruins will get a bye week.
The Union Mine Diamondbacks continue to roll through their opponents, taking down the Amador Buffaloes 42-17 at home Friday night. Union Mine’s wing T offense dates back to a time of leather helmets in the football scene but even with 90 years of lead time no one has been able to figure out how to stop head coach Brandon Pacheco’s squad. The Diamondbacks galloped for 343 yards and six scores enroute to its third-straight victory of the year. The team will play host to the 2-1 Colfax Falcons, which have defeated the last two opponents by a combined score of 93-19. Kickoff is scheduled to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
The Golden Sierra Grizzlies were shut out at home by Stone Ridge Christian 42-0 in their second match of the season following last week’s bye. Senior quarterback Jordan Harper was held to just four completions on 14 attempts while the Golden Sierra backfield managed 3.7 yards a carry on 27 attempts. They’ll look to get back in the win column with a road matchup versus 0-3 the Foresthill High Wildfires. Play will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
The El Dorado Cougars were held to 92 yards of offense in a 50-6 drubbing from the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos Friday night. The lone score of the night for the Cougars came on a 91-yard kick return touchdown from junior Jack Tillman. El Dorado drops to 0-3 on the year, their worst start since 2018. The Cougars will now visit Sutter County to take on the 1-1 East Nicolaus Spartans in a 7:30 matchup Friday, Sept. 8.
The Mountain Democrat’s sports section aims to cover much more than just football. If you saw a great game, played in one or have one coming up that you think should be covered, email staff writer Isaac Streeter at isaac@mtdemocrat.com.
