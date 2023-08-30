Cherri

Union Mine running back Jake Cherrington works up the sideline versus Argonaut Friday, Aug. 26. Cherrington led Union Mine's offense with 184 rushing yards and two scores. Photo courtesy of Jenni Curtis/Firecracker Fotography

 Jenni Curtis, Firecracker Fotography

High schools of El Dorado County went 2-2 under the Friday night lights this past weekend. 

Union Mine defeated Argonaut on the road by a score of 26-6 to advance to 2-0. The Diamondbacks ran the ball at will versus the Mustangs, recording 329 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Jake Cherrington was the backfield’s standout, toting the rock for 189 yards and two scores. Union Mine will return home to face the Amador Buffaloes, a team that has averaged 48.5 points a game and is undefeated through two games. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday. 

