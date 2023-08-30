Union Mine running back Jake Cherrington works up the sideline versus Argonaut Friday, Aug. 26. Cherrington led Union Mine's offense with 184 rushing yards and two scores. Photo courtesy of Jenni Curtis/Firecracker Fotography
High schools of El Dorado County went 2-2 under the Friday night lights this past weekend.
Union Mine defeated Argonaut on the road by a score of 26-6 to advance to 2-0. The Diamondbacks ran the ball at will versus the Mustangs, recording 329 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Jake Cherrington was the backfield’s standout, toting the rock for 189 yards and two scores. Union Mine will return home to face the Amador Buffaloes, a team that has averaged 48.5 points a game and is undefeated through two games. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Oak Ridge’s home turf set the stage Aug. 25 to the first MaxPreps preseason top-10 matchup in El Dorado County this season. The Trojans narrowly defeated the Grant Lancers by a score of 21-18. Oak Ridge entered the second half down 12-0 before rattling off three unanswered touchdowns to get ahead of Grant. The Trojans never surrendered the lead and advanced to 2-0 on the season. Oak Ridge’s varsity squad will travel to San Diego to take on the 2-0 Madison Warhawks in a neutral site game at Cathedral Catholic High School. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. Friday.
El Dorado dropped its second straight home game of the year with a 49-21 loss to Woodland Christian. Despite the loss, Cougars junior quarterback Sage Pittman had another successful outing against the Cardinals, tossing three touchdowns for 179 yards. Sharing the backfield with Pittman, junior Tyler Villa rushed for 127 yards on 12 carries. El Dorado will now travel to Lincoln for a matchup with the 2-0 Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos as they look to get in the win column. Kickoff will come at 7:15 p.m Friday.
Ponderosa suffered a 49-0 drubbing on home turf from the Vista del Lago Eagles Aug. 25. The Bruins drop to 1-1 on the year with the loss. Due to a lack of officials available Friday evening, the Bruins Week 3 match-up with 1-1 Bella Vista will be played on Thursday with kickoff coming at 7 p.m.
Golden Sierra did not play a game this past Friday, contrary to a previous Mountain Democrat report that they would be taking on Bret Harte. Golden Sierra’s JV team did make the trip to Angels Camp, however Bret Harte does not currently field a varsity squad. The 1-0 Grizzlies are back in action at home taking on 2-0 Stone Ridge Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Mountain Democrat aims to cover much more than just football. If you saw a great game, played in one or have one coming up that you think should be covered, email staff writer Isaac Streeter at isaac@mtdemocrat.com.
