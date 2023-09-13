Oak Ridge's defensive line lines up against Clayton Valley Charter Saturday night. The Trojans secured a 28-0 victory in the NorCal edition of the Honor Bowl and remain the only undefeated high school football team in El Dorado County. Photo courtesy of Kristen Roeder
Oak Ridge junior quarterback Joaquin Graves-Mercado and senior offensive lineman Zane Roeder share a moment before kickoff of the Nor Cal Honor Bowl Saturday night. Photo courtesy of Kristen Roeder
Kristen Roeder
Zane Roeder (front) and Joaquin Graves-Mercado pose for a photo following their win Saturday night. Photo courtesy of Kristen Roeder
The first weekend in September was a tough one on the gridiron for El Dorado County high schools.
Oak Ridge stayed in the win column with a 28-0 victory over the Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles. The win came in the Northern California edition of the Honor Bowl, a nonprofit-sponsored event dedicated to educating the community on patriotism as well as raising money for injured veterans.
Oak Ridge became the first team in the 10-year history of the Honor Bowl to win both the NorCal and SoCal editions of the game after the Trojans defeated Madison on the road in San Diego last week. Running back Erick Orme Jr. was named MVP and lineman Ethan Dasmann won the character award. The 4-0 Trojans travel to Chico to take on the 2-0 Pleasant Valley Vikings this Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Ponderosa Bruins had a bye week and will be back in action on the road versus the 2-1 Johnson Warriors in Sacramento. Kickoff will come at 7:30 p.m. Friday night as the 1-2 Bruins look for a win.
The Union Mine Diamondbacks dropped their first game of the season 22-21 to the Colfax Falcons. The Diamondbacks' high-powered, run-first offense was held to its lowest point total of the year. The now 3-1 Diamondbacks will get a bye week.
El Dorado came up just short in overtime on the road versus the East Nicolaus Spartans. The Cougars, now 0-4 on the year, were without starting quarterback Sage Pittman after he suffered a wrist injury versus Twelve Bridges the weekend prior. Pittman is expected to make a return to practice this week according to El Dorado Athletic Director Danielle Andrade.
Jason Wilson filled in under center for the injured signal caller and passed for 203 yards and a pair of scores. The Cougar defense allowed 300 yards rushing to the Spartans en route to the loss. They'll host 0-4 Woodland Friday at 7 p.m. as they look to get their first win of the year.
Golden Sierra's Aiden Pullin did his best Superman impression versus Foresthill High. The senior carried the ball for 118 yards and three scores, recorded two catches for 22 yards, attempted two passes and returned a kick 85 yards for a touchdown. Pullin's effort wasn't enough as his Grizzlies fell 49-32 to the Wildfires. Now 1-2, the Grizzlies will travel to Olivehurst for a 7 p.m. matchup with the 3-1 Lindhurst Blazers Friday.
