Meet the Trojans, EDH

Oak Ridge High School football players and cheerleaders showed their excitement for a new season on the gridiron at the Meet the Trojans event Saturday at El Dorado Hills Town Center. Wide receivers Jasen Womack, left, and Aden Quan greet as the 2023 roster is read. Photo by Laurie Edwards

 Laurie Edwards

High school football teams will be back in action this Friday.

The Oak Ridge Trojans will get the 2023 campaign under way with a home game versus the Spanish Springs Cougars out of Sparks, Nev. Oak Ridge enters the season ranked 21st in the State of California, while Spanish Springs is the 10th ranked team in Nevada. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. in El Dorado Hills.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.