Oak Ridge High School football players and cheerleaders showed their excitement for a new season on the gridiron at the Meet the Trojans event Saturday at El Dorado Hills Town Center. Wide receivers Jasen Womack, left, and Aden Quan greet as the 2023 roster is read. Photo by Laurie Edwards
High school football teams will be back in action this Friday.
The Oak Ridge Trojans will get the 2023 campaign under way with a home game versus the Spanish Springs Cougars out of Sparks, Nev. Oak Ridge enters the season ranked 21st in the State of California, while Spanish Springs is the 10th ranked team in Nevada. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. in El Dorado Hills.
Rivals El Dorado and Ponderosa will face each other on the gridiron for the first playing of the Gold Pan Game since 2019. Seniors on both sides of the ball were not yet in high school the last time the two faced off. The Bruins beat the Cougars 50-7 in that contest on their home turf, but 2023's matchup will take place at El Dorado. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Union Mine Diamondbacks will take on the Bella Vista Broncos on the road. Union Mine will look to right the ship after dropping their last four games following a 4-2 start in 2022. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in Roseville.
The Golden Sierra Grizzlies will host the Valley High Vikings from Sacramento for their week one game. Golden Sierra will look to get on the right track after a three-win season in 2022; Valley High went 0-10 last season. Kickoff will come at 7 p.m. in Garden Valley.
