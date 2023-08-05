Mederios

Colton Medeiros is pictured at the 62-mile veterinary checkpoint in Foresthill with his horse Filouette during the 100-mile Tevis ride Saturday, July 29. Riders are allotted 24 hours to reach the finish line at the Auburn Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo

 Ken Zeier

Placerville resident Colton Medeiros and his horse Filouette completed the Tevis Cup 100-mile endurance ride with a 26th-place finish Saturday, July 29, in honor of his father. 

Colton's father Matt Medeiros, who died at the age of 49 in early 2021 due to a stroke, introduced him to endurance riding. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.