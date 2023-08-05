Colton Medeiros is pictured at the 62-mile veterinary checkpoint in Foresthill with his horse Filouette during the 100-mile Tevis ride Saturday, July 29. Riders are allotted 24 hours to reach the finish line at the Auburn Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo
Placerville resident Colton Medeiros and his horse Filouette completed the Tevis Cup 100-mile endurance ride with a 26th-place finish Saturday, July 29, in honor of his father.
Colton's father Matt Medeiros, who died at the age of 49 in early 2021 due to a stroke, introduced him to endurance riding.
“When he passed away I decided it was time to try it again,” Colton said. “I grew up watching him do it. He was my hero. I’ve ridden every ride he rode, so I decided I really wanted to make it to the end this time."
Colton had attempted the ride twice before, once when he was 12 and again in 2022 at the age of 22 — 2023 was the first time he finished the ride.
"It’s known as the hardest endurance ride in the world,” Colton said. “People spend months and even years training to attempt it. It’s dangerous and not uncommon for a horse to lose its life (on the trail).”
The ride began at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Riders and their horses are allotted 24 hours to make it from the starting point in Soda Springs to the finish line at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn. Riders can walk, run or ride their horses to the finish line.
The Tevis Ride is an American Endurance Ride Conference sanctioned event.
Some 113 riders participated in 2023’s event and eight nations — Israel, South Africa, Italy, The United Kingdom, Canada, Poland, Lithuania and Spain — were represented in the field.
The course features eight veterinarian review stops throughout the ride. The horses are checked over and expected to reach heart rate thresholds to prove they are healthy enough to keep up with the intensity of the pace on trail. Horses that can’t clear the veterinarian check are disqualified.
According to Ken Zeier, a Tevis 100 veteran and 2023 volunteer, it is common for up to half the field to be disqualified or drop out.
Colton's horse Filouette, an Arabian, was the 2015 Tevis winner when she was ridden by owner Potato Richardson. Filouette had been trained with help from Colton's mother, and after a few rides with her and permission from Richardson, Colton found his pairing for his 2022 attempt.
It was not the success Mederios was aiming for. He and Filouette were medically disqualified at the vet check station called “Franciscos." It is located less than 20 miles from the finish line. It was the same spot where he had been disqualified 10 years prior.
Colton took it upon himself to train Filouette for his third career attempt.
“There's a mutual respect between horse and rider,” he said. “They’re definitely alive. They’ve got their own personalities and they talk to you. You just have to know how to listen.”
The pair worked well together in 2023 and crossed the finish line at around 3:15 a.m.
“I wasn’t going for a top-10 placing but just to enjoy the ride,” Colton said. “(All I could think was) here we are finally. We finally did it.”
Four other El Dorado County pairings reached the end. Heather Reynolds of Greenwood and horse Sonic finished 9th. A pair of Greenwood residents finished back to back, with Kassandra Dimaggio and horse Taser finishing 17th and Andrew Mayo and his horse Sun coming in 18th. Mallori Farrell of Cool and her horse Hero placed 31st.
The next Tevis Ride is scheduled for July 20, 2024.
