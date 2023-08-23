Ponderosa senior wide receiver Caleb Smithee (Left) and senior running back Dylan Alexander (right) set up blocks for senior quarterback Austin Sanchez (center) on the keeper. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
El Dorado junior quarterback Sage Pittman commands his offense Friday night. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
El Dorado packed their student section with a Hawaiian theme Friday Night. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
Junior running back and defensive back Jack Irick had some rowdy fans in the stands Friday night. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
Head coach Davy Johnson goes over a play call with senior quarterback Austin Sanchez. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
El Dorado head coach Kevin Placek leads his team onto the field for their season opener versus Ponderosa. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
Ponderosa holds up the Gold Pan trophy following their 35-21 win over rival El Dorado Friday night. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
Ponderosa’s varsity football team on Friday defeated rival El Dorado 35-21 to maintain its control of the Gold Pan trophy.
It was the first matchup between the two schools since fall 2019 — a full year before seniors on either side of the match up were even in high school.
El Dorado jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and was driving down the field for more. A red zone fumble by Cougars sophomore running back Tyler Villa was recovered by Ponderosa, which marched down the field for a score of its own.
The Bruins never looked back, racking up five touchdowns on the ground. Senior running back Dylan Alexander accounted for three scores, while senior quarterback Austin Sanchez and junior fullback Isaac Harder were each responsible for one.
El Dorado’s junior quarterback Sage Pittman completed 52% of his passes for 179 yards and three scores. Three different receivers — senior Jeremy Kimber and juniors Jesse Morales Beas and Jack Tilman — were on the receiving end of Pittman’s passes.
Despite Pittman’s yardage and touchdown totals both leading the Sierra Valley Conference, it wasn’t enough to deliver a win over the Bruins.
Ponderosa’s Sanchez was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. According to CIF rules, this would typically result in suspension from the following game.
However, according to Ponderosa Head Football Coach Davy Johnson, the ruling was appealed and overturned with video evidence before Monday's practice. Pondo's signal caller will be good to go for Friday's 7 p.m. matchup with Vista Del Lago in Folsom.
El Dorado will travel to Woodland Friday, Aug. 25, to take on the 1-0 Woodland Christian Cardinals at 7 p.m.
Football roundup
Oak Ridge routed Spanish Springs of Sparks, Nev., 54-14 Friday. The Trojans combined for 282 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, with junior running back Erick Orme Jr. leading the way with 89 yards and three scores. They’ll travel to Sacramento Friday, Aug. 25, to take on 1-0 Grant High School with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Union Mine defeated Bella Vista on the road 23-15 Friday. Stats were not published for the Diamondbacks. The team's road trip will continue when it travels to Jackson to face 0-1 Argonaut Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
Golden Sierra defeated Valley High 35-22 to start its season 1-0. Stats were unavailable for the contest. They’ll now travel to Angels Camp to take on Bret Harte, which did not play a game last weekend. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
This article has been updated from its original version to reflect the appealed suspension of Ponderosa's Austin Sanchez.
