legends night pre

Legends Night racing at Placerville Speedway will begin with a memorial lap in memory of winged 360 sprint car driver CJ Humphreys before the 360 feature hits the red clay. Courtesy photo

What started in March will officially wrap up this Saturday when Placerville Speedway hosts its final championship point race of the season.

Track titlists will be crowned in winged 360 sprint cars, limited late models and pure stocks. Completing the card on Legends Night will be the always exciting Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

