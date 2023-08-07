An El Dorado County Office of Education special education transportation driver was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received an initial report of Tarik Manasrah, 42, committing sexual assault on a dependant adult May 31, according to Sheriff's Sgt. Kyle Parker.
EDSO detectives and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office collaborated on the investigation, culminating in Manasrah’s Aug. 4 arrest. The investigation is ongoing and the DA’s Office victim witness representatives are contacting families of students Manasrah drove.
EDCOE’s Director of Communications Dina Gentry released a statement Sunday regarding Manasrah’s arrest.
“The employee has been placed on administrative leave,” Gentry states. “All employees of our county office go through a thorough background check through the Department of Justice or the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation before they are hired … We will work closely with our law enforcement partners to support their investigation in any way we can.”
Manasrah was taken into custody at EDCOE’s offices, according to Gentry’s statement. He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail with ineligibility for bail. He has been employed as a special education transportation driver since October 2021.
Online incarcerated persons records show Manasrah faces a felony charge of oral copulation against a victim incapable of giving consent due to mental, developmental or physical disablement.
Parker asks anyone with additional information regarding Manasrah to contact Det. Marcos Sosa at (530) 642-4711 orsosam@edso.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.