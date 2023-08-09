Tarik Manasrah

Tarik Manasrah, an El Dorado County Office of Education special education driver accused of several counts of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in El Dorado County Superior Court Monday. 

Manasrah, 42, was arrested Friday, Aug. 4, after a May 31 report of sexual assault against an adult incapable of providing consent. The ensuing investigation conducted by the El Dorado County sheriff and District Attorney's offices uncovered similar events, according to information listed in jail inmate records.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Democrats in our state legislature recently defeated a bill that addressed these type of situations. Sexual assault of a person unable to give consent is not classified as a violent felony in California. The bill that was defeated would have changed that. As our law stands now, someone who can not mentally give consent, or is unconscious, is eligible for early release and less penalties for their actions. This needs to be changed.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Correction: As our law stands now, someone who sexually assaults someone who can not mentally give consent, or is unconscious, is eligible for early release and less penalties for their actions.

