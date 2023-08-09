Tarik Manasrah, an El Dorado County Office of Education special education driver accused of several counts of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in El Dorado County Superior Court Monday.
Manasrah, 42, was arrested Friday, Aug. 4, after a May 31 report of sexual assault against an adult incapable of providing consent. The ensuing investigation conducted by the El Dorado County sheriff and District Attorney's offices uncovered similar events, according to information listed in jail inmate records.
Felony charges Manasrah faces include forced oral copulation, rape and sodomy of a victim incapable of consent, as well as sexual battery and rape of a dependent by their caretaker. The charges involve two dependent adult victims, according to the criminal complaint filed by the DA's Office.
Manasrah has been employed as a special education transportation driver since October 2021, according to EDCOE officials.
His attorney requested bail, which had initially been denied, and was denied again, according to Savannah Broddrick with the DA's Office.
Manasrah's next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m. in El Dorado County Superior Court Department 2.
Broddrick notes the criminal investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information that could aid investigators should contact Det. Marcos Sosa at (530) 642-4711 or sosam@edso.org.
*This story has been updated to reflect charges involve two dependent adult victims. Information from jail records initially included penal code that applies to minors.
Democrats in our state legislature recently defeated a bill that addressed these type of situations. Sexual assault of a person unable to give consent is not classified as a violent felony in California. The bill that was defeated would have changed that. As our law stands now, someone who can not mentally give consent, or is unconscious, is eligible for early release and less penalties for their actions. This needs to be changed.
Correction: As our law stands now, someone who sexually assaults someone who can not mentally give consent, or is unconscious, is eligible for early release and less penalties for their actions.
