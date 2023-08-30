419 Main St., Suite 200, Placerville | 1130 Iron Point Road, Suite 100, Folsom • 916-932-0150
For Christeen Reeg, the field of finance is more than numbers and balance sheets. It’s about the person. Reeg began her professional career in banking right out of high school. She continued with her education while employed, gaining knowledge, and experience and a degree in business. After 20 years in banking and a graduate degree in organizational behavior, she entered the field of financial advising and is currently with CAPTRUST, a registered investment advisory firm.
From the very beginning, her passion has been to help people realize their dreams and to plan for a future that is well-lived. Reeg has endeavored to help her clients understand how money is invested.
“As a woman, I have a huge advantage when I talk to other women,” she said. “For example, women who are going through transitions. It might be they are now single, divorced or widowed, but they are in a transition. I work to empower them not to be afraid of money or making financial decisions.”
When working with couples, Reeg directs her attention to both partners. “Can you imagine — several years ago, a wife could not even get credit without her husband’s signature?”
She discussed how the pandemic brings up the need for a possible financial “tune up.” She described the need to communicate with family and letting them know where to go and who to see should anything dire happen. She mentioned the need to reevaluate previous financial and estate decisions in the context of current circumstances.
Her approach is wholistic vs. transactional. She wants to hear what matters to her client. “The person is the key,” she said.
Indeed, when speaking of her interactions with clients, she uses words like “commitment” and “support.” But it’s not only her clients who are important. Acknowledging that she has been blessed with abundance, she gives back to her community and currently serves as a board member of Marshall Hospital and the Assistance League of Sacramento.
