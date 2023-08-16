When friends and family come from out of state to visit, show off some of the best of California at Donner Memorial Park. A couple of ADA trails make for a lovely stroll along Donner Lake with a Donner Party history lesson.

The Donner Monument puts history into perspective when you note the base of the monument represents how deep the snow was when the party crossed. To your right, while looking at the monument, you find the Nature Trail at only .49 miles. This short trail takes you through a meadow with a handsome bridge over the creek.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.