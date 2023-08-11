The Placerville Police Department has added utility all-terrain vehicles to its fleet for officers to have greater mobility within areas of the city not easily accessed by other means of transportation. 

The additions to PPD's fleet include 2023 Kawasaki models the Mule Pro-FXT, Mule 4010 and SX 4x4 FI, all funded through Placerville's Homeland Security Grant funding. These are the first UTVs the police department has acquired, according to Chief Joe Wren. 

Tom Cumpston
Tom Cumpston

It’s hard to understand why three such vehicles are justified for our small-town police department, but if they are, why not buy three identical models to economize on maintenance and repair?

Tyson Michaelson
Tyson Michaelson

We know our office police work more than full time. They are awesome. They have to make up for the part time DA office. Maybe the police can get the DA to work 40 hour weeks (instead of 20). Im sure the police work much more than 40.

