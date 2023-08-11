Sgt. Addison Randall demonstrates the ease of patrolling the El Dorado Trail in the Placerville Police Department's new Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 FI utility all-terrain vehicle. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
The Placerville Police Department's new all-terrain vehicles sit on the driveway of the police station July 9. The PPD acquired these new wheels which can be used to scout for illegal camps on the city's trails and private property, cover more ground than patrolling on foot and get to targeted locations that patrol cars would not have access to. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
Sgt. Addison Randall demonstrates the ease of patrolling the El Dorado Trail in the Placerville Police Department's new Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 FI utility all-terrain vehicle. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
Sgts. Luke Gadow and Addison Randall show off the Placerville Police Department's new utility all-terrain vehicles outside of the police station July 9. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
The Placerville Police Department's new all-terrain vehicles sit on the driveway of the police station July 9. The PPD acquired these new wheels which can be used to scout for illegal camps on the city's trails and private property, cover more ground than patrolling on foot and get to targeted locations that patrol cars would not have access to. Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian
The Placerville Police Department has added utility all-terrain vehicles to its fleet for officers to have greater mobility within areas of the city not easily accessed by other means of transportation.
The additions to PPD's fleet include 2023 Kawasaki models the Mule Pro-FXT, Mule 4010 and SX 4x4 FI, all funded through Placerville's Homeland Security Grant funding. These are the first UTVs the police department has acquired, according to Chief Joe Wren.
The all-terrain vehicles cover more ground than on foot, say officers, who will use these four-wheel-drive UTVs on local trails and large private properties to handle search and rescues and illegal encampments, as well as investigate "targeted locations" when necessary, Wren said.
The vehicles will be useful for faster response times to calls for assistance on the El Dorado Trail and come in handy during large scale events on Main Street when officers need to push through crowds of people in case of an emergency, Wren said.
Wren said one of the UTVs will go through further outfitting with a patient transport platform, allowing safe transportation of an individual with a medical emergency to an ambulance.
"These vehicles are intended to increase the safety of our city by giving our officers a higher level of mobility," Wren told the Mountain Democrat. "Furthermore, they are a regional asset, meaning should the El Dorado County Sheriffs Office, South Lake Tahoe or the fire districts need this level of mobility, we will provide them without hesitation. At the end of the day, it's all about keeping our city and county as safe as we can."
The Placerville City Council approved of the purchase of the all-terrain vehicles from Mike's Cycle of Placerville through the Homeland Security Grant in mid-July. The grant is awarded to help local law enforcement agencies respond to, protect against and recovery of emergencies, disasters and terrorist acts.
The total cost of the vehicles was just over $45,000, according to Placerville City Council documents. Two transport trailers were also approved for purchase at a price tag of $4,113.
(2) comments
It’s hard to understand why three such vehicles are justified for our small-town police department, but if they are, why not buy three identical models to economize on maintenance and repair?
We know our office police work more than full time. They are awesome. They have to make up for the part time DA office. Maybe the police can get the DA to work 40 hour weeks (instead of 20). Im sure the police work much more than 40.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.