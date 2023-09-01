Sept. 1
The Rescue Community Center hosts Friday Night Out, a fun evening of live music, food and drinks, 5-9 p.m. For more information visit rescuecommunitycenter.com/events.
Papa Day Blues Band will perform at 5 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Red Dirt Ruckus will perform at Chateau Davell in Camino. The show begins at 5:30 p.m.
Nipper Brothers will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 8-11 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Andis Wine in Plymouth hosts Darin Sexton and Highway 49, performing rock ’n’ roll favorites 6-9 p.m. Dinner cravings will be fulfilled by Nomad Adventurous Eats. Walk-ins welcome but reservations are recommended. Visit andiswines.com/Experience/Make-a-Reservation.
Dear Darling will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
The final act of the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert series at the Harveys Outdoor Arena is Kane Brown. For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Sept. 2
The Shingle Springs Community Center hosts a pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Donations welcome.
Cameron Park Cub Scout Pack 550 hosts a bike rodeo event for kids entering kindergarten through third grade: 10-11 a.m. kindergarten (and TK) & 1st graders; 11 a.m. to noon second & third graders. Bring your bike and helmet as you travel through safety stations at Blue Oak Elementary School, 2391 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Kids will learn how to wear a helmet properly, the ABC bike check, learn hand signals and more.
Shadow Ranch Vineyard in Fair Play hosts a food pairing, noon to 4 p.m. featuring the 2020 Tannat pared with lamb meatballs with tzatziki and naan. To make reservations visit shadowranch.com/Events.
Mediterranean Vineyards in the Fair Play area hosts musician Tamra Godey, 1-4 p.m. on the patio. For more information email info@medivineyards.com.
Mellowood Vineyard in Fair Play hosts Dog Days of summer, 1-5 p.m. Bring your four-legged pals along for a tail-wagging good time with live music, wine tasting and more. To RSVP call (916) 261-7512 or email loree@mellowoodvineyard.com.
Steve Kimball Blues Band will perform at 4 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Red Rooster Burgers & Brew in Garden Valley, 5-8 p.m.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts Late For Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m. Pizza made on site and wine by the glass or bottle will be available for purchase. For more information call (530) 622-7221 or visit sierravistawinery.com.
Mastroserio Winery in the Fair Play area hosts Jazz & Pizza Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 16 & 20. To RSVp text (530) 417-4321 or email mastroserio.winery@gmail.com.
Spunj + Pathnotes will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-10 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Skinner Vineyards in Rescue hosts local craft vendors Sept. 2 & 3, weather permitting. For more information call (530) 620-2210.
Sept. 3
El Dorado Western Railroad offers train rides at the El Dorado Station, 4650 Oriental St., beginning at 10 a.m. the first and third Sundays of each month. Trains leave on the hour 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Call ahead to ensure trains are running at (530) 663-3581.
Shadow Ranch Vineyard in Fair Play hosts the South County Farmers Market 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pick up some local produce and crafts, then grab a pizza and enjoy some wine tasting.
Mediterranean Vineyards in the Fair Play area hosts musician Peter Morgan, 1-4 p.m. on the patio. For more information email info@medivineyards.com.
Rough Cut Blues Band will perform at 3 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Enjoy Songs of the ’60s, Binns Melander compositions and arrangements, 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center, 410 Church St. in Grass Valley. For tickets and more information call (530) 265-6124.
See Paul Rodriguez, the Latin king of comedy, and special guest Marc “Skippy” Drive at Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information visit cresttheatresacramento.com/events.
Sept. 5
Meet writer Lisa Thee, author of “Go: Reboot Your Career in 90 Days,” 4-6 p.m. at Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center. Equal parts validation, empowerment and guide, “Go!” provides powerful examples of career transformation from a wide array of leaders and outlines a versatile 90-day career reboot plan.
Powell’s Steamer Company and Pub, 425 Main St. in Placerville, presents Eric Hill and Jonny Mojo for Taco Tuesday on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 4-7 p.m. Stop by for some good food and good tunes. For more information call (530) 626-1091.
Myrtle Tree Arts presents Tamra Godey at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-9 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Never Come Down will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Sept. 6
Jonny Mojo will perform solo at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 6-9 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Grover Anderson & the Lampoliers will perform at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Sept. 7
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts the final Live on the Boulevard free concert featuring Uptown Funk. Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
The Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer at Blissful Gardens Care, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 4120 Product Drive in Cameron Park.
Category 5 – A benefit for Anthony Catalano of Little Hurricane takes place at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-10 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
El Dorado Musical Theatre’s High Voltage group presents Back to Broadway, 7 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Sept. 8
Triple Threat will perform at 5 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Knuf will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 8-11 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Sept. 9
El Dorado High Classes of 1982 and 1983 are hosting a 40th reunion event at 5 p.m. Brian Dezzani and Mike Riley are coordinating for the Class of ’82. Kurt Raffetto, Robin Cleveland, Kathy Barnes Liguori, Tammy Danz, Dean Duncan and Dave Thomas are taking care of the Class of ’83. The event takes place at an outdoor venue in the Gold Hill area of Placerville. The evening includes food trucks, live music, a memorial to those classmates no longer with us and a great deal of reminiscing. Cost is only $25 per person, payable by check or Venmo. More information and how to pay is available via email at EDHS.82.83@gmail.com or on Facebook at EDHS 82/83 Reunion.
The Gold Hill Country Music Festival takes place 2-10 p.m. at Saureel Vineyard in Placerville. For tickets and more information visit kiltandcork.com.
The El Dorado Hills Brewfest takes place 3-7 p.m. at Village Green at Serrano. Enjoy tastings from 40+ craft breweries, cideries, wineries and more. For tickets and more information visit eldoradohillsbrewfest.org.
Late for Dinner will perform at 4 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Smokey The Groove will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 8-11 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
