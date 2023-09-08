El Dorado County will form a policy on proclamations following direction from its Board of Supervisors that passed a proclamation declaring July as American Christian Heritage Month. 

That proclamation, brought forth by District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl, proved to be controversial, with some residents finding the resolution did not represent other religions, cultures, ethnicities or underrepresented groups.

RD
RD

The solution is to end all public proclamations. If you base appropriateness on it being a recognized federal holiday, you will need to exclude Christmas, Thanksgiving, Washington's Birthday, Independence Day, and Columbus Day, or there will be controversy. These proclamations would all "mirror national holidays". I agree that religious proclamations, when the "wrong" religion is highlighted, is a divisive issue and should be avoided. If we can convince the state and federal governments to cease the practice of issueing proclamations based on religion, culture, ethnicities, or "underrepresented groups" we can start to bring this country closer together. Personal agendas at the local, state, or federal level have no place in our government, and we can start by ending the practice of proclamations.

