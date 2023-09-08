El Dorado County will form a policy on proclamations following direction from its Board of Supervisors that passed a proclamation declaring July as American Christian Heritage Month.
That proclamation, brought forth by District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl, proved to be controversial, with some residents finding the resolution did not represent other religions, cultures, ethnicities or underrepresented groups.
The proclamation, which copies paragraphs from an adopted resolution by the Constitution Party of Pennsylvania, was addressed by supervisors during the Aug. 29 board meeting.
“I think if there is one thing we learned from a proclamation recently, what is hugely divisive in our county are religious proclamations,” commented Brooke Laine, District 5 supervisor. “When we talk about who or what may be acknowledged in the proclamation, I think religious ones should not be allowed.”
The recommendation from Laine was one of a handful the board directed Chief Administrative Office staff to look into while drafting the policy. Laine also proposed proclamations be brought forward by two supervisors.
“It dilutes the water a little bit and makes it look like it is coming from a group from the board as opposed to one individual, who, I’m sure no one would do this, but monopolizes that and is constantly throwing things up to be considered. I think (that) is good practice,” Laine said.
If all board recommendations are followed by staff, the chair of the board will be allowed to put forth national holidays and other proclamations normally brought forth by the county.
"My initial thought is being in favor of proclamations that are actually read that mirror national holidays like Memorial Day, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day, which are worth being united throughout our nation on those days that are sacred,” Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas said.
Thomas put forth a proclamation recognizing 9/11 that same meeting. Proclamations for Sept. 11 and other significant dates would be put onto the consent calendar for approval, meaning no board discussion would be required. The public can still comment at the beginning of the meeting when the board takes public feedback on the consent calendar, Thomas noted.
Supervisors alluded they would still read off the annual Deputy Brian Ishmael proclamation due to its significance to the county.
The board recommended individual county departments bring forth more educationally geared proclamations, like a resolution by the Health and Human Services department recognizing September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in the county, which was approved on the agenda consent calendar.
The board suggested separating ceremonial from educational proclamations and to have staff look into the use of certifications for appreciation and recognition of outstanding county employees.
“For example, rather than a proclamation and using certificates of recognition or appreciation, depending on what it is, whether it is someone specific in our office that we would like to honor … each district office can offer that and it doesn’t have to go through the board,” Thomas said. “If it is something that is appropriate countywide then that is another mechanism we can use rather than a proclamation.”
Thomas noted that process would help supervisors avoid distraction from their regular business, stating "less is more."
“They can get out of control and we’ve had in the past where we’ve done a lot of proclamations and it can distract us from the business at hand. It is important that we do not have personal agendas that detract or derail us of our core function as county government,” Thomas said.
Staff has approximately 90 days to draft the policy before returning to the board for a first reading. All recommendations were approved by the board unanimously.
The solution is to end all public proclamations. If you base appropriateness on it being a recognized federal holiday, you will need to exclude Christmas, Thanksgiving, Washington's Birthday, Independence Day, and Columbus Day, or there will be controversy. These proclamations would all "mirror national holidays". I agree that religious proclamations, when the "wrong" religion is highlighted, is a divisive issue and should be avoided. If we can convince the state and federal governments to cease the practice of issueing proclamations based on religion, culture, ethnicities, or "underrepresented groups" we can start to bring this country closer together. Personal agendas at the local, state, or federal level have no place in our government, and we can start by ending the practice of proclamations.
